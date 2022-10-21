Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.22. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$10.00 EPS.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $353.43.

Shares of SAM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.16. 232,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.20.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

