Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 760.08%.

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

