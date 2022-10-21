Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 760.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $98,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
