Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Braze traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.63. 6,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 658,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

BRZE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and sold 109,059 shares worth $4,594,913. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,758,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,888,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Braze by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

