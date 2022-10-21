Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.89

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 2190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BFH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($2.00). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at $575,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.