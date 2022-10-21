Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.89

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 2190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BFH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($2.00). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at $575,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

