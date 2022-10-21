Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Shares Down 6.1%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08. 1,658,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,002,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Bright Minds Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

