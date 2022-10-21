Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Trading Up 3.2%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 18,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 3,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Broad Street Realty Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.