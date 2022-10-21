Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 2.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $26,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.