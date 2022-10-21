Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,867,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 596,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $4,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.95%.

BNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

