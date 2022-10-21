Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Target Price at $9.80

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.97. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

