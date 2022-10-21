Brokerages Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) PT at $7.75

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.
A number of research firms have commented on LTCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Latch Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29. Latch has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $10.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latch
Latch Company Profile
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latch (LTCH)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.