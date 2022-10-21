Brokerages Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) PT at $7.75

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of research firms have commented on LTCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29. Latch has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Latch by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Latch by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

