Brokerages Set Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Target Price at $29.21

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,031.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $141,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,031.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Momentive Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNTV opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Recommended Stories

