Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) PT at $33.00

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in NCR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 64,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 348,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in NCR by 16.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of NCR by 4.0% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 12,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.66. NCR has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

