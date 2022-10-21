Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Target Price at $23.50

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.46 million, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 108.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,870,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after buying an additional 1,374,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 542.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 721,990 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

