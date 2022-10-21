Brokers Offer Predictions for Atlassian Co. Plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atlassian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $192.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.59.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,061,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,956. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

