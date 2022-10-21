BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,559. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $95.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.45.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BRP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

