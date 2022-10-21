Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Price Target Increased to €37.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €34.00 ($34.69) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brunello Cucinelli from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Shares of BCUCY stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.
About Brunello Cucinelli
Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.
