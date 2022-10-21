BTIG Research Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $84.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

