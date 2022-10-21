BTIG Research Lowers Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $74.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $52.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

