Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $84.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.07. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.