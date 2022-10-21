Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.43. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 81,100 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$47.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

