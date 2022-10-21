BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $10,050.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $10,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,452,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $10,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $11,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of BFI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

