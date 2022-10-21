Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) a C$3.50 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 target price on Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

CRE opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$348.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.52.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.