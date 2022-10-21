Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) shot up 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 133,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 109,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Candente Copper Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

