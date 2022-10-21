Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.68

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and traded as low as $14.04. Canfor shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 4,404 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Canfor Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Stories

