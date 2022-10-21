Canfor (TSE:CFP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.60

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.60 and last traded at C$18.65, with a volume of 19963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.06.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.19.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 3.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

