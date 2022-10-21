CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) vs. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Financial Analysis

CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Rating) and Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannTrust and Yumanity Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannTrust $15.96 million 0.00 $7.39 million $0.07 N/A Yumanity Therapeutics $8.04 million 2.21 -$39.50 million ($3.66) -0.45

CannTrust has higher revenue and earnings than Yumanity Therapeutics. Yumanity Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannTrust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.1% of CannTrust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, indicating that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CannTrust and Yumanity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannTrust N/A N/A N/A Yumanity Therapeutics -760.15% -204.20% -85.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CannTrust and Yumanity Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CannTrust beats Yumanity Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein. The company is also developing YTX-9184, which is in preclinical studies to treat neurological disorders. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

