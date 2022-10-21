CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) vs. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Financial Analysis

CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Rating) and Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares CannTrust and Yumanity Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CannTrust
|$15.96 million
|0.00
|$7.39 million
|$0.07
|N/A
|Yumanity Therapeutics
|$8.04 million
|2.21
|-$39.50 million
|($3.66)
|-0.45
CannTrust has higher revenue and earnings than Yumanity Therapeutics. Yumanity Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannTrust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Volatility & Risk
CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, indicating that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares CannTrust and Yumanity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CannTrust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yumanity Therapeutics
|-760.15%
|-204.20%
|-85.87%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CannTrust and Yumanity Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CannTrust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Yumanity Therapeutics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
CannTrust beats Yumanity Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CannTrust
CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein. The company is also developing YTX-9184, which is in preclinical studies to treat neurological disorders. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.