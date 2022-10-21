Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPXWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.28. 624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001. Capital Power has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $39.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

