Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3,089.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,277 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 360.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 221,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 173,096 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 440,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 49,032 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 15.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,577,872. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Carnival Co. &

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.