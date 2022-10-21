Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for 2.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. 14,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

