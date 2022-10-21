Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $550,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.78. 19,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

