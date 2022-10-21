Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $759,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 7.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.