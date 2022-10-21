Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 800.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 355,131 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,948,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $43.80. 67,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,243. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.