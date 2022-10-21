Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Exelon makes up 1.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Exelon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

