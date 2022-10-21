Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,986. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

