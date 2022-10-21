Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Sierra Wireless comprises about 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.07% of Sierra Wireless as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWIR. William Blair downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of SWIR stock remained flat at $29.50 on Friday. 2,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

