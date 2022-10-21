Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 80.4% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 135,554 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,508. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $739.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.28.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.