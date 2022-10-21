Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 213,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,297. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

