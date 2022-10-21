Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,442. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

