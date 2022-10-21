Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,442. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.