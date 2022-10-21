CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.66.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $136,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

