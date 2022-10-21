Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $18.66 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $121.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

