Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 5,638 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

