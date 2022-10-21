Casper (CSPR) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Casper has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $448.71 million and approximately $25.21 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,230,037,401 coins and its circulating supply is 10,436,962,237 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,228,093,538 with 10,435,155,651 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04147665 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $23,902,881.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

