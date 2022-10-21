Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 33,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 600,291 shares.The stock last traded at $119.50 and had previously closed at $118.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.