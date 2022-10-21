Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 33,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 600,291 shares.The stock last traded at $119.50 and had previously closed at $118.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.58.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.