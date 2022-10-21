Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Central Securities worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Central Securities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the second quarter worth $2,358,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 16.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 2.6% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Central Securities by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,858. Central Securities Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $45.14.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

