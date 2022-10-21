CentralNic Group’s (CNIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on the stock.

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.58) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £376.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,525.00. CentralNic Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £16,660 ($20,130.50). In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £16,660 ($20,130.50). Also, insider Donald Baladasan sold 358,173 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total value of £440,552.79 ($532,325.75). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,943 and have sold 733,604 shares valued at $87,994,154.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Featured Stories

