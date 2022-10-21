CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.02.

Several research analysts have commented on CESDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CESDF opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.