CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Trading Down 2.2%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 1,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

CFN Enterprises Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. CFN Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 973,003.94% and a negative net margin of 258.55%.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.