CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.74

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.74 and traded as low as C$104.37. CGI shares last traded at C$105.07, with a volume of 212,793 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a C$130.00 price target on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.22.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.74.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.