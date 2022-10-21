Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $178.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.50.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $173.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $325,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

